Putin says Pyongyang needs security guarantees to de-nuclearise

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) speak during their meeting at Far East Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, sanctions and the United States at their summit on Thursday.

“We, me and my colleagues, are satisfied with the results of the talks,” Putin told reporters after the summit ended.

Putin said North Korea needs international security guarantees in order to dismantle its nuclear programme, and that those guarantees, if they are to work, would need to be offered within a multi-national framework.