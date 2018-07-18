FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian envoy says U.N. should discuss easing North Korea sanctions: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to North Korea said it would be logical to raise the question of easing sanctions against North Korea with the United Nations Security Council, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The positive change on the Korean peninsula is now obvious,” said Alexander Matsegora.

The envoy also said Russia was ready to help modernise North Korea’s energy system if sanctions against Pyongyang are lifted and if Pyongyang can find funding for the modernisation.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

