North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departs to visit Russia at undisclosed location in this undated photo released on April 23, 2019 by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia on Wednesday morning by private train, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday in the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok to discuss the international standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, a Kremlin official previously said.