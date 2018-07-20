FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 3:35 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Singaporean company director charged for supplying luxury goods to North Korea: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean company official has been charged in court for allegedly supplying luxury goods to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Ng Kheng Wah was charged on Thursday for shipping goods such as musical instruments, wine and perfume to North Korea in violation of Singapore’s United Nations Act, the Straits Times said.

Singapore’s Attorney General’s office could not immediately confirm the charges.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Neil Fullick

