Singaporean company director charged with sanctions violations on N.Korea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean company official has been charged for allegedly supplying luxury goods to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, according to court documents on Friday.

Ng Kheng Wah was charged on Wednesday with 80 counts of shipping goods, such as musical instruments, watches, wine and perfume, to North Korea from 2010 to early 2017 in violation of Singapore’s United Nations Act, documents from Singapore’s Attorney General’s office showed.

Ng could not immediately be reached for comment.

Singapore has said it complies with U.N. Security Council resolutions imposed on North Korea to pursuade the regime to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programme. The last resolution was adopted in December last year.

He conspired with a company named T Specialist International to supply goods to a shop in North Korea, the documents detailing the charges said. Calls to T Specialist International could not be connected.

Ng is also charged with conspiracy to cheat several banks using false invoices, the documents said.

He was released on S$500,000 ($365,000) bail, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper said.