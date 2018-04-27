Trump praises historic North, South Korea meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday praised the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, acknowledging the historic summit even as he raised questions about how long the positive diplomacy would last.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un deliver a statement at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Kim and Moon earlier Friday pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” and seek to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War and establish a permanent peace agreement.

In a pair of tweets, Trump appeared optimistic that a summit would be fruitful as he eyed his own meeting with Kim, expected in the coming weeks.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Trump said on Twitter.

“Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” he added.

The U.S. president has said he hopes to meet with Kim in May or June, and a White House official has said Trump may seek to meet with Moon before hand.