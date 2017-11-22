FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Korea violated armistice crossing border to chase defector: U.N. Command
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 22, 2017 / 2:11 AM / a day ago

N.Korea violated armistice crossing border to chase defector: U.N. Command

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - North Korea violated the armistice agreement as one of its soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line, the border between the two Koreas, chasing a soldier who defected to the South on Nov. 13, an official from U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The UNC released video footage from the incident where a North Korean soldier was seen crossing the MDL for a few seconds as others fired shots at the defecting soldier as he ran toward the South side of the frontier.

The UNC said it informed North Korea of the armistice violation on Wednesday, the official said at a news conference in Seoul. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.