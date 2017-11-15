FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea detects no unusual activity at border where N.Korean defected
November 15, 2017 / 1:51 AM / in a day

S.Korea detects no unusual activity at border where N.Korean defected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - No unusual activity has been detected at the border with North Korea where a North Korean soldier defected this week, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

The soldier is still being treated for his gunshot wounds after being shot several times by North Korean soldiers during his escape, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.

“There will need to be some questioning on why he defected after his treatment is over,” said Baik. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

