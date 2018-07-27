North, South Korea to hold military talks on July 31: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

FILE PHOTO - South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 18, 2018. Picture taken on April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul’s defence ministry.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June.