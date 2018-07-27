FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 27, 2018 / 1:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

North, South Korea to hold military talks on July 31: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

FILE PHOTO - South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 18, 2018. Picture taken on April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul’s defence ministry.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.