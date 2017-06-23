FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 months ago

South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength

South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks on, during an interview with Reuters, at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea June 22, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday engagement with North Korea would only be possible when the South has the security ability to overwhelm the North, the presidential office said in a media briefing.

Moon made the comments during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defense Development, where he watched a test-firing of an indigenously developed ballistic missile, hours after U.S. officials said North Korea has carried out a test of a rocket engine that they believe could be for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

