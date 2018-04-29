FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin: Russia ready to help North-South Korea cooperation - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that Russia is ready to facilitate cooperation between North and South Korea, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2018. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

In a telephone call with Moon, Putin said Russia was ready to help with trilateral infrastructure and energy projects on the Korean peninsula.

On Friday Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embraced after pledging to work for the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely

