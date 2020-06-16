Kremlin concerned about situation on Korean peninsula, calls for restraint

South Korean soldiers stand guard at their guard post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned about the situation on the Korean peninsula and called for restraint from all sides after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following developments on the Korean peninsula, but so far had no plans for high-level diplomatic contacts to ease the tensions.