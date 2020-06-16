Top News
June 16, 2020 / 9:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin concerned about situation on Korean peninsula, calls for restraint

1 Min Read

South Korean soldiers stand guard at their guard post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned about the situation on the Korean peninsula and called for restraint from all sides after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following developments on the Korean peninsula, but so far had no plans for high-level diplomatic contacts to ease the tensions.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alex Richardson

