North Korea to allow international inspections for nuclear dismantlement, if U.S. takes reciprocal measures

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea agreed to allow international inspectors to observe a “permanent dismantlement” of its key missile facilities, and will take additional steps such as closing its main Yongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes reciprocal measures, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gesture during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) September 19, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North and South Korea agreed that the Korean Peninsula should turn into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats,” Moon said following the conclusion of his summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moon, Kim said he will visit the South’s capital Seoul “in the near future.”