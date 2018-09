SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in June provided geopolitical stability and that he expects more progress.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Kim began official talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang, crediting him with making Kim’s “historic” summit in Singapore with Trump possible.