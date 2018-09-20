North Korea's Kim wants quick denuclearisation, second Trump summit - South's Moon

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to quickly complete denuclearisation and meet U.S. President Donald Trump to hasten the process, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday, following a summit with Kim this week.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“Kim Jong Un expressed his wish that he wanted to complete denuclearisation quickly and focus on economic development,” Moon told a news conference in Seoul on his return from meeting Kim in the North’s capital of Pyongyang.

“He said he hoped (U.S. Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo would visit North Korea soon, and also a second summit with Trump would take place in the near future, in order to move the denuclearisation process along quickly,” Moon said.