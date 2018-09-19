FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump praises Korean summit, cites progress on North Korea

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump hailed Wednesday’s summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and said there had been “tremendous progress” with North Korea on several fronts including Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said agreements reached between the two Korean leaders at the meeting, in which North Korea said it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities with witnesses, was “very good news.”

“He’s calm and I’m calm, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said, referring to Kim.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey

