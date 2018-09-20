U.N. chief Guterres welcomes outcome of Koreas summit: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the outcome of the summit between leaders of North and South Korea and said “now is the time for concrete action,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres smiles before a United Nations Security Council meeting about Myanmar at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

Following talks in Pyongyang between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Guterres said the United Nations was ready to “further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate,” Dujarric said.