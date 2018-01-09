China's Foreign Ministry says happy to see talks between North and South Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was happy to see talks between North and South Korea take place, their first formal dialogue in more than two years, and welcomed all positive steps.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang points out a reporter to receive a question at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing.

North Korea said during the talks it would send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.