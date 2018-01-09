FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Foreign Ministry says happy to see talks between North and South Korea
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China is stuck in a petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China is stuck in a petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

China's Foreign Ministry says happy to see talks between North and South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was happy to see talks between North and South Korea take place, their first formal dialogue in more than two years, and welcomed all positive steps.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang points out a reporter to receive a question at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing.

North Korea said during the talks it would send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.