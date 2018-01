MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes dialogue between North and South Korea, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Head of the North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon and his South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon arrive for their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

“This is exactly the kind of dialogue that we said was necessary,” he told a conference call with reporters.

North Korean officials and their counterparts from South Korea held their first talks in more than two years on Tuesday, touching on military tensions and next month’s Winter Olympics.