North Korea's delegation head says talks expected to go well
January 9, 2018 / 3:06 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea's delegation head says talks expected to go well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s head for inter-Korean dialogue said he expected talks between the two Koreas on Tuesday, the first in more than two years, to go well.

The North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border to attend a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

“Today, North and South Korea will engage in talks in a serious and sincere stance,” said Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, told reporters before entering the talks venue on the inter-Korean border. “They will go well.”

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
