April 30, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump - Korean border would be great site for meeting North Korea's Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said choosing the border between North and South Korea as the site for his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in coming weeks could be the perfect backdrop if talks go well, after earlier touting the idea on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“There’s something that I like about it because you’re there, you’re actually there. Where, if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site not in a third-party country,” he told reporters at the White House, adding that Singapore was also under consideration. “It has the chance to be a big event.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse

