April 30, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump suggests meeting Kim Jong Un at Peace House: tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take place at the Peace House on the border between North and South Korea, the same site as Kim’s historic meeting last week with South Korea’s president.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Make America Great Again Rally in Washington, Michigan April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

