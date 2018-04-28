FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says had a 'long and very good talk' with South Korean president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and preparations for a meeting with North Korea were being set.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump added that he had also spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to inform him of ongoing negotiations.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

