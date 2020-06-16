U.S. says in 'close coordination' with South Korea after North Korea destroys liaison office

A North Korean soldier is seen beside his guard post inside North Korean territory in this picture taken near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is in “close coordination” with South Korea after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official said.

North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea after Pyongyang threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a campaign to send propaganda leaflets into the North.

“We are aware that North Korea destroyed the liaison office in Kaesong and remain in close coordination with our Republic of Korea allies,” the senior U.S. official said, without elaborating.