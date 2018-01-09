Trump to announce delegation to Pyeongchang Winter Games soon: NSC spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea soon, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday, after North Korea said it would send a team to the Games next month.

“President Trump has committed to sending a high-level United States delegation to the Winter Olympics and looks forward to announcing the delegation soon,” the spokesperson said. “North Korean participation is an opportunity for the regime to see the value of ending its international isolation by denuclearizing.”