World News
March 22, 2019

North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South - Unification Ministry

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Friday pulled out of a liaison office with South Korea just north of their armed border, in a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States.

North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on “instructions from a higher level,” South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told a news briefing.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jack Kim & Simon Cameron-Moore

