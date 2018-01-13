North Korea says IOC is considering South Korea's proposal for united women's hockey team: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s International Olympics Committee (IOC) official said it is considering South Korea’s proposal for a united female hockey team, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon talks with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Korea Pool

South Korea’s unification ministry and sports and tourism ministry both said they have no knowledge of the matter.

A senior South Korean official said on Friday that Seoul is seeking to form a joint women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South.