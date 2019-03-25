World News
March 25, 2019 / 6:11 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

North Korean officials return to inter-Korean liaison office - South Korea

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea sent back its officials to an inter-Korean liaison office in the North’s border city of Kaesong on Monday, reversing a decision two days ago to withdraw the officials, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.

A group of four to five officials showed up at the office earlier in the morning saying they came to work “as usual,” the ministry said in a statement.

Though the presence of the North’s head of the office was not confirmed, the two sides held a consultation and will “continue to operate the office as usual,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

