South Korea eyes combined women's ice hockey team with North for winter Olympics - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South, a senior Seoul official told Yonhap news agency on Friday.

The comments came in an interview after Pyongyang said it agreed during inter-Korean talks this week to send a large delegation, including a cheering squad, to the games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Roh Tae-kang, South Korea’s second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, who took part in Tuesday’s talks, said the South made the proposal for the combined team to the North.