A South Korean soldier stands guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Sunday said North Korea should honour past agreements signed between the two countries, a day after Pyongyang warned of retaliatory measures against the south that could involve the military.

“The South and the North should try to honour all inter-Korean agreements reached,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The government is taking the current situation seriously.”