September 4, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea to deliver letter from President Moon to North Korea's Kim - Yonhap

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential envoy said on Tuesday he will deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un when he visits Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss the leaders’ third summit later this month, Yonhap reported.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the ISEAS 42nd Singapore Lecture in Singapore July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the national security office at the presidential Blue House, said he was seeking to discuss ways to achieve complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as agreed by Moon and Kim during their first summit in April.

He did not elaborate further on the content of the letter.

Seoul would continue to push for a joint declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War within this year with the United States, Chung told reporters.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin

