Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to buy 10 Boeing planes during Trump-Kim summit

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways Chairman Trinh Van Quyet applauds near an Airbus A321 aircraft at a ceremony at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kham/Files

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways will sign a deal with Boeing Co to purchase 10 planes on the sidelines of this week’s Trump-Kim summit, an airline executive said on Sunday.

The carrier, which is owned by property and leisure company FLC Group and made its first flights in January, placed a provisional order last year for 20 Boeing 787 widebody jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices.

“We will sign with Boeing a deal to buy 10 more Boeing 787s. This is different from the deal signed earlier for 20 Boeing planes,” said the executive who declined to be named due to the confidentiality of the matter.

“That means we will have ordered 30 Boeing 787s. The deal will be signed during the summit,” the executive said.