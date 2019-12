China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, China’s foreign ministry said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily briefing, did not disclose and further details about the meeting. Biegun also met with Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in the Chinese capital on Thursday to discuss issues related to North Korea.