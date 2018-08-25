FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China rejects U.S. assertion it is holding up North Korea progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed “serious concern” about U.S. comments on North Korea, after President Donald Trump cancelled his top diplomat’s trip to Pyongyang and partly blamed China for a lack of progress in denuclearisation talks.

The ministry said in a statement that it made “stern representations” to U.S. officials, and that it would continue to play a positive role in working towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams

