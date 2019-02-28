China says hopes U.S., North Korea dialogue can continue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it hopes dialogue and communication between the United States and North Korea can continue.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular news briefing in Beijing that both sides had shown sincerity, after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula at their summit in Vietnam.