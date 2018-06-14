FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 14, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Xi says hopes U.S., N.Korea keep making effort for political resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday he hopes the United States and North Korea keep making unremitting efforts for a political resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Xinhua news agency said.

China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

China is willing to keep playing a positive, constructive role to promote the political resolution process, Xi added.

Xi also said he hopes the United States would handle trade friction cautiously and appropriately.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.