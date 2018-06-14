China's Xi says hopes U.S., N.Korea keep making effort for political resolution

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday he hopes the United States and North Korea keep making unremitting efforts for a political resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Xinhua news agency said.

China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

China is willing to keep playing a positive, constructive role to promote the political resolution process, Xi added.

Xi also said he hopes the United States would handle trade friction cautiously and appropriately.