2 months ago
North Korea releases American detainee on humanitarian grounds-KCNA
June 15, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 2 months ago

North Korea releases American detainee on humanitarian grounds-KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.

Warmbier, an American university student said to be in a coma according to his family, was medically evacuated from the reclusive country after a rare visit to North Korea by a high-level U.S. official.

The North's KCNA news agency said the release followed a court decision on Tuesday. It did not provide other details. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

