2 months ago
June 20, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 2 months ago

South Korea's Moon urges North Korea to return detainees swiftly

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea June 12, 2017.Ahn Young-joon/Pool

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday North Korea should swiftly return South Koreans and Americans detained in the isolated nation.

Moon expressed condolences to Otto Warmbier, an American university student who had been held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months and who died on Monday, according to the presidential office.

The presidential Blue House cited Moon as saying "it is deplorable that North Korea does not respect human rights".

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry

