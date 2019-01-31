U.S. envoy will meet with North Korean counterpart in Seoul February 3

FILE PHOTO: U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun talks with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul on Feb. 3, where he will meet with his North Korean counterpart, the State Department said on Thursday.

They will discuss steps to advance the denuclearisation of North Korea and ways to make progress on the commitments made by President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Singapore last June, the State Department said.