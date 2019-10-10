North Korea says may reconsider steps taken to build trust with U.S. - KCNA

A North Korean flag flutters on top of the 160-metre tall tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N. Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

“The fact that the U.N. Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemtive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.,” a statement attributed to North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.