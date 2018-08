WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has no plans to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea next week, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“We have no expectations of meeting with Chairman Kim. That is not a part of this trip,” Nauert told a regular news briefing.