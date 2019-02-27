North Korea leader Kim, U.S. President Trump meet for second summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose before their meeting during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Hanoi on Wednesday for their second summit, eight months after they pledged to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and improve ties.

Kim and Trump shook hands in front of a row of their countries’ flags at the Metropole hotel in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. They were scheduled to hold a 20-minute, one-on-one chat followed by a dinner with aides.