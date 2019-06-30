Trump says officials in 'final stages' of working out meeting with North Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had been told that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would like to meet him, and officials are arranging a quick meeting at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas later in the day.

“I’ve been told that Kim Jong Un would like to meet, and it looks like they’re in the final stages of working out just a very quick meeting,” Trump said.

“I look forward to going to the DMZ, which I’ve wanted to see for a long time,” he said.