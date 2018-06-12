What's for lunch? Trump, Kim summit menu a blend of Western, Asian flavours

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Beef ribs and sweet and sour pork: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served a working lunch that combines the flavours of East and West during their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during an expanded bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. With them are Senior North Korean Diplomat Ri Su Yong (top L) and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (top R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as “oiseon”, a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.

Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an “XO” chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called “daegu jorim”, which is a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen Daaz vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry.