September 25, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Suspension of U.S.-South Korea exercises caused 'slight degradation' in readiness: U.S. general

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s nominee to be the next commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said on Tuesday that a decision to suspend some joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States had caused a “slight degradation” in readiness.

“I think there was certainly degradation to the readiness of the force,” U.S. Army General Robert Abrams said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He added that he was confident that a mitigation plan was in plan to sustain readiness until the next series of exercises.

Abrams also said North Korea still had significant capabilities and the United States should remain “clear-eyed” about the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

