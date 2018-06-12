South Korea's Moon says will write new history with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in vowed on Tuesday to write “new history” with North Korea, praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to hold a summit with the United States in Singapore.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks at a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

“Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation,” Moon said in a statement released by his office.

“We will be there together with North Korea along the way.”