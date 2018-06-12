FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 12, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon says will write new history with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in vowed on Tuesday to write “new history” with North Korea, praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to hold a summit with the United States in Singapore.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks at a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

“Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation,” Moon said in a statement released by his office.

“We will be there together with North Korea along the way.”

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Haejin Choi and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.