U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Friday for talks with officials on North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report by reporters travelling with him.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, accompanied by Andrew Kim, the head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, right, arrives to board his plane at Yokota Air Force Base, in Fussa, Japan, Friday, July 6, 2018, to travel to Pyongyang, North Korea. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

Pompeo landed in the North Korean capital after a brief stop in Japan. He met with Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who played a key role together with Pompeo in arranging a U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore last month.

The secretary aims to secure the remains of some 200 U.S. troops missing from the Korean War and initial agreement on the North’s nuclear facilities to be declared, U.S. officials told Reuters.