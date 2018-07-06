FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 6, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Friday for talks with officials on North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report by reporters travelling with him.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, accompanied by Andrew Kim, the head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, right, arrives to board his plane at Yokota Air Force Base, in Fussa, Japan, Friday, July 6, 2018, to travel to Pyongyang, North Korea. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

Pompeo landed in the North Korean capital after a brief stop in Japan. He met with Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who played a key role together with Pompeo in arranging a U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore last month.

The secretary aims to secure the remains of some 200 U.S. troops missing from the Korean War and initial agreement on the North’s nuclear facilities to be declared, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.