U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Vietnam ahead of Trump-Kim summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, for a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday ahead of a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a reporter travelling with Pompeo said.

Pompeo has been Trump’s top envoy in his efforts to improve ties with reclusive North Korea and has made several trips to Pyongyang to negotiate steps towards ending the North’s nuclear programme.