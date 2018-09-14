Pompeo accuses Russia of actively working to undermine North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Russia on Friday of actively working to undermine international sanctions on North Korea.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking to members of the media following two days of meetings with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, before boarding his plane at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool/File Photo via REUTERS

Speaking at a news briefing at the State Department, Pompeo said enforcement of United Nations sanctions was essential to achieving the denuclearisation of North Korea.

Pompeo spoke after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Moscow on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of U.N. sanctions on North Korea by Russians after it pushed for changes to an independent report on sanctions violations.